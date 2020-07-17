301 Inverness Way South

Amenities

Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio. The kitchen has an open floor plan that looks out into the kitchen and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinetry, and a large island for dining. Stay cozy in the Colorado winters with a fireplace in the living area. Outside you will find a large balcony with room for outdoor dining, grilling, or enjoying some s'mores by the outdoor fireplace. You will love the location as this the property is located across the street from a park. Park Meadows is within one mile away with tons of great shopping and dining. Commuting is a breeze with close proximity to the light rail and easy access to C-470, E-470 and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: 2x Fireplaces (one indoor, one outdoor wood burning), community pool, and workout center.

Utilities Included in Rent: Water (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off street parking lot

School District: District 6



This property is currently available. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

