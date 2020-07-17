All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:56 PM

301 Inverness Way South

301 Inverness Way South · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

301 Inverness Way South, Douglas County, CO 80112
Inverness

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio. The kitchen has an open floor plan that looks out into the kitchen and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinetry, and a large island for dining. Stay cozy in the Colorado winters with a fireplace in the living area. Outside you will find a large balcony with room for outdoor dining, grilling, or enjoying some s'mores by the outdoor fireplace. You will love the location as this the property is located across the street from a park. Park Meadows is within one mile away with tons of great shopping and dining. Commuting is a breeze with close proximity to the light rail and easy access to C-470, E-470 and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: 2x Fireplaces (one indoor, one outdoor wood burning), community pool, and workout center.
Utilities Included in Rent: Water (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off street parking lot
School District: District 6

This property is currently available. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Inverness Way South have any available units?
301 Inverness Way South has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Inverness Way South have?
Some of 301 Inverness Way South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Inverness Way South currently offering any rent specials?
301 Inverness Way South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Inverness Way South pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Inverness Way South is pet friendly.
Does 301 Inverness Way South offer parking?
Yes, 301 Inverness Way South offers parking.
Does 301 Inverness Way South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Inverness Way South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Inverness Way South have a pool?
Yes, 301 Inverness Way South has a pool.
Does 301 Inverness Way South have accessible units?
No, 301 Inverness Way South does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Inverness Way South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Inverness Way South has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Inverness Way South have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Inverness Way South does not have units with air conditioning.
