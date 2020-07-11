15540 Canyon Gulch Lane

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1833331.



Relax in your new home today located in the Englewood area. Offering 1,060 square feet of living space this place includes a Master Suite with a 5 piece bath!!! The kitchen comes complete with tile floors, granite tops, and stainless steel appliances such as a fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, and an island. The home also includes air conditioning and off street parking available!



Nearby is Cherry Creek Trails, Dove Valley, and DTC. Travel is easy as the property is off of C-470 and Chambers, 12 minutes to Buckley and 20 minutes away from DIA! Enjoy effortless shopping and many restaurants at Park Meadows.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1833331.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.