All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:51 PM

15540 Canyon Gulch Lane

15540 Canyon Gulch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15540 Canyon Gulch Lane, Douglas County, CO 80112

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1833331.

Relax in your new home today located in the Englewood area. Offering 1,060 square feet of living space this place includes a Master Suite with a 5 piece bath!!! The kitchen comes complete with tile floors, granite tops, and stainless steel appliances such as a fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, and an island. The home also includes air conditioning and off street parking available!

Nearby is Cherry Creek Trails, Dove Valley, and DTC. Travel is easy as the property is off of C-470 and Chambers, 12 minutes to Buckley and 20 minutes away from DIA! Enjoy effortless shopping and many restaurants at Park Meadows.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1833331.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have any available units?
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have?
Some of 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane offers parking.
Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have a pool?
No, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have accessible units?
No, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15540 Canyon Gulch Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct
Castle Pines, CO 80108
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs