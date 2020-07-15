All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Griffis Marston Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Griffis Marston Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Griffis Marston Lake

4601 S Balsam Way · (720) 780-9852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1237 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,302

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 1037 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,361

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 0216 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,422

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,580

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,618

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$1,628

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0915 · Avail. now

$2,106

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Unit 1727 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,406

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffis Marston Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
in unit laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
garbage disposal
dishwasher
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
garage
hot tub
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
coffee bar
bike storage
accessible
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
green community
internet cafe
pool table
smoke-free community
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views. Get in a workout when it fits your schedule in the 24-hour fitness center, and take advantage of the internet café with complimentary WiFi.

The apartment homes at Griffis Marston Lake continue the modern aesthetic with nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets and private patios and balconies. You’ll also find kitchen islands, separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and attached garages in select apartments homes in this Littleton community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee, $8 Utility Fee
Additional: Valet trash: $21.95/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet (refundable); $100 for second pet (refundable).
fee: $200 for first pet (non-refundable); $100 for second pet (non-refundable).
limit: 3 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight limits. Breed restrictions apply. Aggressive dog breeds are not permitted. These include: Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s or mix breeds with these bloodlines. Exotic animals such as reptiles, birds and rodents (ferrets, rabbits, etc.) and poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects and poisonous fish are not permitted. All animals require prior approval from management and must be listed on the Rental Application. A photo and vet certificate will be required and said animal(s) must be properly licensed and inoculated for rabies and other usual inoculations for that type of animal based on current Federal, State and County guidelines.
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 permits per unit; Single car garage: $125/month; Single car garage with additional parking space: $175/month; Two car garage: $200/month.
Storage Details: 5x5x10 - $25/month; Single car garage: $125/month; Single car garage with additional parking space: $175/month; Two car garage: $200/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffis Marston Lake have any available units?
Griffis Marston Lake has 30 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffis Marston Lake have?
Some of Griffis Marston Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffis Marston Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Griffis Marston Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffis Marston Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffis Marston Lake is pet friendly.
Does Griffis Marston Lake offer parking?
Yes, Griffis Marston Lake offers parking.
Does Griffis Marston Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffis Marston Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffis Marston Lake have a pool?
Yes, Griffis Marston Lake has a pool.
Does Griffis Marston Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Griffis Marston Lake has accessible units.
Does Griffis Marston Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffis Marston Lake has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Griffis Marston Lake?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Liongate
90 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity