Griffis Marston Lake

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $200 for first pet (refundable); $100 for second pet (refundable).

fee: $200 for first pet (non-refundable); $100 for second pet (non-refundable).

limit: 3 pets maximum.

rent: $35/month per pet.