Griffis Marston Lake

Lease Length: 2-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee, $8 Utility Fee
Additional: Valet trash: $21.95/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet (refundable); $100 for second pet (refundable).
fee: $200 for first pet (non-refundable); $100 for second pet (non-refundable).
limit: 3 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight limits. Breed restrictions apply. Aggressive dog breeds are not permitted. These include: Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s or mix breeds with these bloodlines. Exotic animals such as reptiles, birds and rodents (ferrets, rabbits, etc.) and poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects and poisonous fish are not permitted. All animals require prior approval from management and must be listed on the Rental Application. A photo and vet certificate will be required and said animal(s) must be properly licensed and inoculated for rabies and other usual inoculations for that type of animal based on current Federal, State and County guidelines.
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 permits per unit;
Single car garage: $125/month;
Single car garage with additional parking space: $175/month;
Two car garage: $200/month.
Storage Details: 5x5x10 - $25/month; Single car garage: $125/month; Single car garage with additional parking space: $175/month; Two car garage: $200/month