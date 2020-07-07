16381 East 106th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Buffalo Mesa will welcome you with 2,087 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a loft, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and a community pool. Also nearby are Buffalo Run Golf Course, Bison Ridge Rec Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and DIA.



Nearby schools include Turnberry Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, Prairie View High School, and Landmark Academy.



Dogs are welcome upon a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.