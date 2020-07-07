All apartments in Commerce City
Location

16381 East 106th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Buffalo Mesa will welcome you with 2,087 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a loft, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and a community pool. Also nearby are Buffalo Run Golf Course, Bison Ridge Rec Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and DIA.

Nearby schools include Turnberry Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, Prairie View High School, and Landmark Academy.

Dogs are welcome upon a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16381 East 106th Way have any available units?
16381 East 106th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 16381 East 106th Way have?
Some of 16381 East 106th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16381 East 106th Way currently offering any rent specials?
16381 East 106th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16381 East 106th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16381 East 106th Way is pet friendly.
Does 16381 East 106th Way offer parking?
Yes, 16381 East 106th Way offers parking.
Does 16381 East 106th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16381 East 106th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16381 East 106th Way have a pool?
Yes, 16381 East 106th Way has a pool.
Does 16381 East 106th Way have accessible units?
No, 16381 East 106th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16381 East 106th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16381 East 106th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16381 East 106th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16381 East 106th Way has units with air conditioning.

