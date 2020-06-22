Amenities

15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 07/08/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement. Enjoy beautiful views from your front patio or relax in a more secluded space on the patio off the master suite. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, a formal dining room, and a steam shower in the basement. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Hot tub is only accessible for an extra $75/mo.

There are four bathrooms: one 1/2, two 3/4, one full.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent

*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



