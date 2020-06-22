All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C

15501 East 112th Avenue · (720) 739-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Buffalo Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C · Avail. Jul 8

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
online portal
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 07/08/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement. Enjoy beautiful views from your front patio or relax in a more secluded space on the patio off the master suite. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, a formal dining room, and a steam shower in the basement. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Hot tub is only accessible for an extra $75/mo.
There are four bathrooms: one 1/2, two 3/4, one full.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5020787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have any available units?
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have?
Some of 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C currently offering any rent specials?
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C pet-friendly?
Yes, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C is pet friendly.
Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C offer parking?
Yes, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C does offer parking.
Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have a pool?
No, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C does not have a pool.
Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have accessible units?
No, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C does not have accessible units.
Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C has units with dishwashers.
Does 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C have units with air conditioning?
No, 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity