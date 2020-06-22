All apartments in Centennial
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

LP1 Research - #1119

7532 South Rosemary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7532 South Rosemary Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Willow Creek! - OPEN HOUSE SEPTEMBER 28, 10:00AM - 1:00PM

This adorable patio home in Cherry Creek School District is a must see!
The main level boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances looking out to the back private deck where you can enjoy your peaceful summers! The living room is open and inviting with a wood burning fireplace! Brand new windows and carpet, with a main level laundry!
Upstairs there are 3 beds and 3 baths. Master bedroom is spacious and bath is completely upgraded.
Basement has tons of added storage as well as the 2 car garage! And enjoy your access to the community pool, parks and tennis courts.
Don't miss this home in the highly sought after willow creek neighborhood.

Short and long term lease available!

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA

(RLNE3259324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1119 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1119 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1119's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1119 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1119 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1119 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1119 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1119 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #1119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1119 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1119 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1119 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1119 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1119 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1119 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #1119 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #1119 does not have units with air conditioning.
