LP1 Research - #1119

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Willow Creek! - OPEN HOUSE SEPTEMBER 28, 10:00AM - 1:00PM



This adorable patio home in Cherry Creek School District is a must see!

The main level boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances looking out to the back private deck where you can enjoy your peaceful summers! The living room is open and inviting with a wood burning fireplace! Brand new windows and carpet, with a main level laundry!

Upstairs there are 3 beds and 3 baths. Master bedroom is spacious and bath is completely upgraded.

Basement has tons of added storage as well as the 2 car garage! And enjoy your access to the community pool, parks and tennis courts.

Don't miss this home in the highly sought after willow creek neighborhood.



Short and long term lease available!



NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA



(RLNE3259324)