Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:45 PM

8986 East Phillips Drive

8986 East Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8986 East Phillips Drive, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely 1577 square foot townhome featuring, hardwood flooring on the main level, sunny open floor plan, grand kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances included, eat in area in the kitchen, gas fireplace, tranquil master suite with 5 pc bath, second large bedroom has it's own bath, laundry location is upstairs, two car attached garage, charming front patio, centrally located in Centennial, walk to shops, light rail and bike paths. Walking distance to Park Meadows, 5 minute drive to I-25 and E-470. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8986 East Phillips Drive have any available units?
8986 East Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8986 East Phillips Drive have?
Some of 8986 East Phillips Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8986 East Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8986 East Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8986 East Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8986 East Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8986 East Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8986 East Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 8986 East Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8986 East Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8986 East Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 8986 East Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8986 East Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 8986 East Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8986 East Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8986 East Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8986 East Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8986 East Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
