Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

8777 E Dry Creek Road

8777 East Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

8777 East Dry Creek Road, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
It's all about the location! Enjoy this gem of a rental located in the DTC area that is less than a 10 minute drive from the Park Meadows Mall. Enjoy amenities at Saddle Ridge such as a Pool, Clubhouse, Gym, and more! Hunters Hill Park is a 5 minute walk away. School District is Cherry Creek 5.

The Saddle Ridge community is well maintained and you don't have to worry about landscaping or snow removal. Water is included in rent. Brand new Nest thermostat, modern wood fan with remote control, and beautiful crystal chandelier, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry room are included.

You will have quick access to I-25. with only 20 minutes drive to Downtown Denver or drive to Dry Creek Light Rail station, only 5 minutes away.

Unit is move-in ready and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have any available units?
8777 E Dry Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have?
Some of 8777 E Dry Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8777 E Dry Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
8777 E Dry Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8777 E Dry Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 8777 E Dry Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road offer parking?
No, 8777 E Dry Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8777 E Dry Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 8777 E Dry Creek Road has a pool.
Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 8777 E Dry Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8777 E Dry Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8777 E Dry Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8777 E Dry Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

