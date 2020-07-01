8777 E Dry Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

It's all about the location! Enjoy this gem of a rental located in the DTC area that is less than a 10 minute drive from the Park Meadows Mall. Enjoy amenities at Saddle Ridge such as a Pool, Clubhouse, Gym, and more! Hunters Hill Park is a 5 minute walk away. School District is Cherry Creek 5.



The Saddle Ridge community is well maintained and you don't have to worry about landscaping or snow removal. Water is included in rent. Brand new Nest thermostat, modern wood fan with remote control, and beautiful crystal chandelier, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry room are included.



You will have quick access to I-25. with only 20 minutes drive to Downtown Denver or drive to Dry Creek Light Rail station, only 5 minutes away.



Unit is move-in ready and available immediately.