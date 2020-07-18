All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

8750 E Otero Cir

8750 East Otero Circle · (720) 749-0475
Location

8750 East Otero Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and fixings to live luxuriously in the heart of the Centennial/DTC and still enjoy the quietness of country-like living!

Available 09/15/2020

10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options

Details:
5BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Willow Creek 2 neighborhood
Balboa Bridge Floor Plan
Lawn Care INCLUDED in Rent!!!
Gorgeous, HUGE, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Located in Willow Creek Neighborhood with 2 Private Pools
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closet and Separate Duel Closets
Duel Vanity with Separate Room with Shower
Square Feet
3 Levels with FINISHED Basement & Tons of Storage
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Refrigerator, Freezer, & More Room For Storage
Easy Street Parking
Newer, Energy Efficient Washer/Dryer in Mud Room
MASSIVE Fenced In Back Yard with Plush Grass
Tall Ceilings
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained. Fresh Carpet Throughout.
HUGE Front/Side Porch with Slinging Glass Doors that Opens to Living Room
Bonus More Secluded, Enclosed Outdoor Porch that Opens To Dining Room-- Great for Hosting Summer Gatherings!
Backs to the Greenbelt!

Nearby coffee shops include 303 Coffee Company and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include BRIO, Yard House, and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery. Nearby parks include Willow Creek Park, Lonesome Pine Park, and Sweetwater Park. Nearby schools include Willow Creek Elementary School, West Middle School, Cherry Creek High School. Shopping include Costco, IKEA, and Park Meadows Mall.

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (2 max)

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Accommodates Direct TV or Comcast.

HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 E Otero Cir have any available units?
8750 E Otero Cir has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8750 E Otero Cir have?
Some of 8750 E Otero Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 E Otero Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8750 E Otero Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 E Otero Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8750 E Otero Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8750 E Otero Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8750 E Otero Cir offers parking.
Does 8750 E Otero Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8750 E Otero Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 E Otero Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8750 E Otero Cir has a pool.
Does 8750 E Otero Cir have accessible units?
No, 8750 E Otero Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 E Otero Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 E Otero Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8750 E Otero Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8750 E Otero Cir has units with air conditioning.
