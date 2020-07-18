8750 E Otero Cir

Amenities

This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and fixings to live luxuriously in the heart of the Centennial/DTC and still enjoy the quietness of country-like living!



Available 09/15/2020



10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options



Details:

5BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Willow Creek 2 neighborhood

Balboa Bridge Floor Plan

Lawn Care INCLUDED in Rent!!!

Gorgeous, HUGE, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Located in Willow Creek Neighborhood with 2 Private Pools

Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closet and Separate Duel Closets

Duel Vanity with Separate Room with Shower

Square Feet

3 Levels with FINISHED Basement & Tons of Storage

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Refrigerator, Freezer, & More Room For Storage

Easy Street Parking

Newer, Energy Efficient Washer/Dryer in Mud Room

MASSIVE Fenced In Back Yard with Plush Grass

Tall Ceilings

Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained. Fresh Carpet Throughout.

HUGE Front/Side Porch with Slinging Glass Doors that Opens to Living Room

Bonus More Secluded, Enclosed Outdoor Porch that Opens To Dining Room-- Great for Hosting Summer Gatherings!

Backs to the Greenbelt!



Nearby coffee shops include 303 Coffee Company and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include BRIO, Yard House, and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery. Nearby parks include Willow Creek Park, Lonesome Pine Park, and Sweetwater Park. Nearby schools include Willow Creek Elementary School, West Middle School, Cherry Creek High School. Shopping include Costco, IKEA, and Park Meadows Mall.



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (2 max)



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Accommodates Direct TV or Comcast.



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*