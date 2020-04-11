8113 S Wabash Ct

Amenities
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac.
Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement .
It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
Remodeled kitchen with slab granite counters and stainless appliances.
2 wood chimneys, hard wood floor and Italian tiles with vaulted ceilings.
4 bedrooms upstairs + a large loft
2 full bathrooms upstairs.
A walk out basement with one bedroom + a full bathroom, a den/office/study + storage and a large room (rec room) with a bar.
Trek Deck with a view on the mountains + covered patio with stamped concrete.
Direct access to the greenbelts and 2 minute walk to the pool, tennis etc..
All this in a great community with Blue Ribbon Schools, pools, tennis, biking, and greenbelts. Close to light rail, DTC and Park Meadows.
For showings, please call Linda Miller at 303-994-2689 or email at lindamiller@peakstoplains.net Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application.
Available on June 1st.
Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non refundable and pet may be allowed with strict guidelines.