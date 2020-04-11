All apartments in Centennial
8113 S Wabash Ct

8113 South Wabash Court · (303) 994-2689
Location

8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3436 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac.
Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement .
It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
Remodeled kitchen with slab granite counters and stainless appliances.
2 wood chimneys, hard wood floor and Italian tiles with vaulted ceilings.
4 bedrooms upstairs + a large loft
2 full bathrooms upstairs.
A walk out basement with one bedroom + a full bathroom, a den/office/study + storage and a large room (rec room) with a bar.
Trek Deck with a view on the mountains + covered patio with stamped concrete.
Direct access to the greenbelts and 2 minute walk to the pool, tennis etc..

All this in a great community with Blue Ribbon Schools, pools, tennis, biking, and greenbelts. Close to light rail, DTC and Park Meadows.
For showings, please call Linda Miller at 303-994-2689 or email at lindamiller@peakstoplains.net Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application.
Available on June 1st.
Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non refundable and pet may be allowed with strict guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 S Wabash Ct have any available units?
8113 S Wabash Ct has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8113 S Wabash Ct have?
Some of 8113 S Wabash Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 S Wabash Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8113 S Wabash Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 S Wabash Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8113 S Wabash Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8113 S Wabash Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8113 S Wabash Ct does offer parking.
Does 8113 S Wabash Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 S Wabash Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 S Wabash Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8113 S Wabash Ct has a pool.
Does 8113 S Wabash Ct have accessible units?
No, 8113 S Wabash Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 S Wabash Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 S Wabash Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 S Wabash Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8113 S Wabash Ct has units with air conditioning.
