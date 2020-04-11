8113 S Wabash Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac.

Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement .

It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.

Remodeled kitchen with slab granite counters and stainless appliances.

2 wood chimneys, hard wood floor and Italian tiles with vaulted ceilings.

4 bedrooms upstairs + a large loft

2 full bathrooms upstairs.

A walk out basement with one bedroom + a full bathroom, a den/office/study + storage and a large room (rec room) with a bar.

Trek Deck with a view on the mountains + covered patio with stamped concrete.

Direct access to the greenbelts and 2 minute walk to the pool, tennis etc..



All this in a great community with Blue Ribbon Schools, pools, tennis, biking, and greenbelts. Close to light rail, DTC and Park Meadows.

For showings, please call Linda Miller at 303-994-2689 or email at lindamiller@peakstoplains.net Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application.

Available on June 1st.

Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non refundable and pet may be allowed with strict guidelines.