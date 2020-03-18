All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7916 S Monaco Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7916 S Monaco Ct
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

7916 S Monaco Ct

7916 South Monaco Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7916 South Monaco Court, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Cherry Creek Schools Large 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 149631

Lease in Cherry Creek School District. Rare chance to lease this well taken care of suburban home that backs up to open space. Low maintenance and a great fit for families.

Exclusively listed by:
David DiPetro
Realtor
Be One Real Estate
Any questions or interest inquiry directly.
303-257-5813
David@BeOneColorado.com

-Pets allowed with security deposit. Premium for larger pets and pet rent fee.

-W/D Hookups, no units

-Long term lease options available.

-Sprinkler winterization and blowout paid for by tenant.

-Additional facts supplied with inquiry.

-Additional years rent is subject to change.

-Tenant pays for water, gas, electric and cable/internet. Owner pays for trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149631p
Property Id 149631

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5109541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 S Monaco Ct have any available units?
7916 S Monaco Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7916 S Monaco Ct have?
Some of 7916 S Monaco Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 S Monaco Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7916 S Monaco Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 S Monaco Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 S Monaco Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7916 S Monaco Ct offer parking?
No, 7916 S Monaco Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7916 S Monaco Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 S Monaco Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 S Monaco Ct have a pool?
No, 7916 S Monaco Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7916 S Monaco Ct have accessible units?
No, 7916 S Monaco Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 S Monaco Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 S Monaco Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7916 S Monaco Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7916 S Monaco Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs