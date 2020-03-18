7916 S Monaco Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

Cherry Creek Schools Large 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 149631



Lease in Cherry Creek School District. Rare chance to lease this well taken care of suburban home that backs up to open space. Low maintenance and a great fit for families.



Exclusively listed by:

David DiPetro

Realtor

Be One Real Estate

Any questions or interest inquiry directly.

303-257-5813

David@BeOneColorado.com



-Pets allowed with security deposit. Premium for larger pets and pet rent fee.



-W/D Hookups, no units



-Long term lease options available.



-Sprinkler winterization and blowout paid for by tenant.



-Additional facts supplied with inquiry.



-Additional years rent is subject to change.



-Tenant pays for water, gas, electric and cable/internet. Owner pays for trash.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149631p

Property Id 149631



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5109541)