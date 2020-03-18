7391 S Knolls Way

Amenities

Charming Colonial-style Townhome in The Village at the Knolls area of Centennial, available now for rent. Freshly updated throughout. Upstairs includes nice Master with attached bathroom and 2 bedrooms with another bathroom, linen closet and built in attic fan. Home also features Air Conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, new refrigerator and both a washer and dryer in the basement laundry room. Other recent updates include new toilets, bathroom fixtures, new Renaissance Oak laminate wood floors installed on main floor, and new carpet installed on second floor and partially finished basement. A partially finished basement provides additional living space, storage options and laundry area. Nice sized patio in back with privacy fence. Large two-car detached garage with built in project bench and storage cabinets.



Available for Rent right away with easy access to parks, trails, Littleton public schools, The Streets of SouthGlenn shopping center with great restaurants, Whole Foods, Movie Theater and 24 hour fitness.



Rent includes access to Community Pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Rent also includes water, trash and sewer, HOA dues which cover exterior maintenance and snow removal. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity, any extras and maintaining back patio. No smoking please. No cats; small dogs only. See leasing manager for lease options and schedule a showing online today!



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

