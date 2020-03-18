All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7391 S Knolls Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7391 S Knolls Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:16 PM

7391 S Knolls Way

7391 South Knolls Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7391 South Knolls Way, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Charming Colonial-style Townhome in The Village at the Knolls area of Centennial, available now for rent. Freshly updated throughout. Upstairs includes nice Master with attached bathroom and 2 bedrooms with another bathroom, linen closet and built in attic fan. Home also features Air Conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, new refrigerator and both a washer and dryer in the basement laundry room. Other recent updates include new toilets, bathroom fixtures, new Renaissance Oak laminate wood floors installed on main floor, and new carpet installed on second floor and partially finished basement. A partially finished basement provides additional living space, storage options and laundry area. Nice sized patio in back with privacy fence. Large two-car detached garage with built in project bench and storage cabinets.

Available for Rent right away with easy access to parks, trails, Littleton public schools, The Streets of SouthGlenn shopping center with great restaurants, Whole Foods, Movie Theater and 24 hour fitness.

Rent includes access to Community Pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Rent also includes water, trash and sewer, HOA dues which cover exterior maintenance and snow removal. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity, any extras and maintaining back patio. No smoking please. No cats; small dogs only. See leasing manager for lease options and schedule a showing online today!

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: A/C, New Flooring, Fresh Paint, Large 2 Car Garage, Washer, Dryer, Partially Finished Basement, Storage, Gas Fireplace, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7391 S Knolls Way have any available units?
7391 S Knolls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7391 S Knolls Way have?
Some of 7391 S Knolls Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7391 S Knolls Way currently offering any rent specials?
7391 S Knolls Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7391 S Knolls Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7391 S Knolls Way is pet friendly.
Does 7391 S Knolls Way offer parking?
Yes, 7391 S Knolls Way does offer parking.
Does 7391 S Knolls Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7391 S Knolls Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7391 S Knolls Way have a pool?
Yes, 7391 S Knolls Way has a pool.
Does 7391 S Knolls Way have accessible units?
No, 7391 S Knolls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7391 S Knolls Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7391 S Knolls Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7391 S Knolls Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7391 S Knolls Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs