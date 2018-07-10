Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access tennis court

7336 S Knolls Way Available 05/15/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome in Knolls West - Centennial - Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the Littleton school district and walking distance to the Street of Southglenn!



This 1914 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom having its own private balcony. The 4th bedroom is located in the basement with a 3/4 bathroom and lots of storage. New carpet, updated lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 car detached garage with a fenced in patio, energy efficient solar panels, walking trails, and community pool and tennis courts all wrapped up in this fantastic home!



Owner is willing to pay HOA dues, water, sewer, trash, and electric/gas (up to $175/mo) for rent of $2525. Tenant would just need to provide cable and internet.



Small dog allowed with additional pet rent. No smoking. No marijuana.



No Cats Allowed



