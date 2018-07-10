All apartments in Centennial
7336 S Knolls Way

7336 South Knolls Way · No Longer Available
Location

7336 South Knolls Way, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
7336 S Knolls Way Available 05/15/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome in Knolls West - Centennial - Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the Littleton school district and walking distance to the Street of Southglenn!

This 1914 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom having its own private balcony. The 4th bedroom is located in the basement with a 3/4 bathroom and lots of storage. New carpet, updated lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 car detached garage with a fenced in patio, energy efficient solar panels, walking trails, and community pool and tennis courts all wrapped up in this fantastic home!

Owner is willing to pay HOA dues, water, sewer, trash, and electric/gas (up to $175/mo) for rent of $2525. Tenant would just need to provide cable and internet.

Small dog allowed with additional pet rent. No smoking. No marijuana.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5743983)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

