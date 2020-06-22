7275 S Gaylord St

Amenities

This 2 bed, 1 bath first floor condo is ready for you to call home! Features newer carpet and paint, a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, new glass top range and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have oversized walk-in closets. Laundry with full size washer and dryer, full size bathroom with extra sink, spacious patio and large storage room. Community amenities include pool and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Streets at SouthGlenn shopping. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com