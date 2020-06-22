6792 S Clayton Way

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Centennial Home, 4 Bed 3 Bath - Property Id: 128742
Open the front door & enter a peaceful and tranquil oasis! Feel instant relaxation & warmth stepping into the charming living room, with its vaulted rustic ceiling-be transported to a cozy cottage, complete with fireplace & wood floors. Extensive HW floors on main & upper levels. Plantation shutters grace most windows. Decorated in soft neutral contemporary colors, the natural purity of this well maintained home brings peace & tranquility. Newer windows, granite counters, AC, upgraded bath fixtures. Four conforming bedrooms & spacious basement for storage or future additional living space. Private backyard oasis, perfect for lazy summer days, cooler evenings, entertaining. Located in award-winning Littleton Public Schools, which is the only school district in Denver metro area to be named "Accredited with Distinction" by the Colorado DOE. Within a mile of huge multi-use Cherry Knolls Park, Streets of Southglenn, Goodson Rec Center, DeKoevend Park, Dry Creek Trails, bus routes.
