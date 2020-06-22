All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

6792 S Clayton Way

6792 South Clayton Way · No Longer Available
Location

6792 South Clayton Way, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Centennial Home, 4 Bed 3 Bath - Property Id: 128742

Open the front door & enter a peaceful and tranquil oasis! Feel instant relaxation & warmth stepping into the charming living room, with its vaulted rustic ceiling-be transported to a cozy cottage, complete with fireplace & wood floors. Extensive HW floors on main & upper levels. Plantation shutters grace most windows. Decorated in soft neutral contemporary colors, the natural purity of this well maintained home brings peace & tranquility. Newer windows, granite counters, AC, upgraded bath fixtures. Four conforming bedrooms & spacious basement for storage or future additional living space. Private backyard oasis, perfect for lazy summer days, cooler evenings, entertaining. Located in award-winning Littleton Public Schools, which is the only school district in Denver metro area to be named "Accredited with Distinction" by the Colorado DOE. Within a mile of huge multi-use Cherry Knolls Park, Streets of Southglenn, Goodson Rec Center, DeKoevend Park, Dry Creek Trails, bus routes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128742
Property Id 128742

(RLNE4945861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6792 S Clayton Way have any available units?
6792 S Clayton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6792 S Clayton Way have?
Some of 6792 S Clayton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6792 S Clayton Way currently offering any rent specials?
6792 S Clayton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6792 S Clayton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6792 S Clayton Way is pet friendly.
Does 6792 S Clayton Way offer parking?
No, 6792 S Clayton Way does not offer parking.
Does 6792 S Clayton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6792 S Clayton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6792 S Clayton Way have a pool?
No, 6792 S Clayton Way does not have a pool.
Does 6792 S Clayton Way have accessible units?
No, 6792 S Clayton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6792 S Clayton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6792 S Clayton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6792 S Clayton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6792 S Clayton Way has units with air conditioning.
