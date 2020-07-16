All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6787 S. Race St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6787 S. Race St.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

6787 S. Race St.

6787 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Southglenn
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6787 South Race Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
LARGE TOWNHOUSE IN CENTENNIAL!!! - This newly available large 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse is freshly remodeled and features new carpet and new paint. There is a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, central air conditioning, a basement for extra storage and a nice bonus room for extra space. There is NO yard maintenance required! This property is conveniently located right behind The Streets at Southglenn with shopping, restaurants and a movie theater as well as grocery stores and public transportation very close by. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent.

(RLNE5180945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6787 S. Race St. have any available units?
6787 S. Race St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6787 S. Race St. have?
Some of 6787 S. Race St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6787 S. Race St. currently offering any rent specials?
6787 S. Race St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6787 S. Race St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6787 S. Race St. is pet friendly.
Does 6787 S. Race St. offer parking?
No, 6787 S. Race St. does not offer parking.
Does 6787 S. Race St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6787 S. Race St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6787 S. Race St. have a pool?
No, 6787 S. Race St. does not have a pool.
Does 6787 S. Race St. have accessible units?
No, 6787 S. Race St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6787 S. Race St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6787 S. Race St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6787 S. Race St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6787 S. Race St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentennial 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs