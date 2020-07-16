6787 S. Race St.

Amenities
LARGE TOWNHOUSE IN CENTENNIAL!!! - This newly available large 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse is freshly remodeled and features new carpet and new paint. There is a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, central air conditioning, a basement for extra storage and a nice bonus room for extra space. There is NO yard maintenance required! This property is conveniently located right behind The Streets at Southglenn with shopping, restaurants and a movie theater as well as grocery stores and public transportation very close by. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent.
