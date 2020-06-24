6617 S Forest Way Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Modern, wide and open layout situated in one of the best locations in the complex with incredible views of the DTC skyline from the living room windows and large balcony. Located very close to bike and running paths, the floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a large, bright kitchen with a lot of counters and cabinet space. Located Just minutes from DTC - never look at a traffic report again. Brand new carpet. Recently remodel. There is a separate office space in the living area, walk-in closets, an over-sized 2 car garage w/ built-in storage

Can be Rent with Funiture all or Partial. Call us and ask us for the SPECIAL for the HOLIDAY!