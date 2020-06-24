All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6617 S Forest Way Unit B

6617 S Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

6617 S Forest Way, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern, wide and open layout situated in one of the best locations in the complex with incredible views of the DTC skyline from the living room windows and large balcony. Located very close to bike and running paths, the floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a large, bright kitchen with a lot of counters and cabinet space. Located Just minutes from DTC - never look at a traffic report again. Brand new carpet. Recently remodel. There is a separate office space in the living area, walk-in closets, an over-sized 2 car garage w/ built-in storage
Can be Rent with Funiture all or Partial. Call us and ask us for the SPECIAL for the HOLIDAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have any available units?
6617 S Forest Way Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have?
Some of 6617 S Forest Way Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 S Forest Way Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6617 S Forest Way Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 S Forest Way Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B offers parking.
Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have a pool?
No, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 S Forest Way Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6617 S Forest Way Unit B has units with air conditioning.
