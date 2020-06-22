All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6429 South Albion Way

6429 South Albion Way · No Longer Available
Location

6429 South Albion Way, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

patio / balcony
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
6429 South Albion Way Available 07/01/20 Great Home for Rent in Centennial!!! - This wonderful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is available to rent starting May 22nd!! Great location on a cul-de-sac with a great park within walking distance!! Located near Arapahoe and Colorado in a nice, quiet community! Super close parks, walking/biking paths, schools ,entertainment, grocery stores, South Glenn Mall, and much more!!

Light and bright throughout! Large carpeted living room on main level. Kitchen has plenty of storage space as well as a walkout patio to the backyard. Main level boasts a Master bedroom with a private bathroom as well as a second bedroom and bathroom. Fully finished basement with an additional rec/family room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom! Huge fenced back yard with a large storage shed and a dog run! Come see all of it's great features and what it has to offer for you!

Rent is $2,100.00/month. All utilities are the tenants responsibility.

Dogs allowed. Sorry, no cats.

Showings start immediately! Do not disturb the current tenants. To schedule a showing, you must call/text 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now!

(RLNE3229586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 South Albion Way have any available units?
6429 South Albion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 6429 South Albion Way currently offering any rent specials?
6429 South Albion Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 South Albion Way pet-friendly?
No, 6429 South Albion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6429 South Albion Way offer parking?
No, 6429 South Albion Way does not offer parking.
Does 6429 South Albion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 South Albion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 South Albion Way have a pool?
No, 6429 South Albion Way does not have a pool.
Does 6429 South Albion Way have accessible units?
No, 6429 South Albion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 South Albion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6429 South Albion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6429 South Albion Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6429 South Albion Way does not have units with air conditioning.
