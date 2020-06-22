Amenities

6429 South Albion Way Available 07/01/20 Great Home for Rent in Centennial!!! - This wonderful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is available to rent starting May 22nd!! Great location on a cul-de-sac with a great park within walking distance!! Located near Arapahoe and Colorado in a nice, quiet community! Super close parks, walking/biking paths, schools ,entertainment, grocery stores, South Glenn Mall, and much more!!



Light and bright throughout! Large carpeted living room on main level. Kitchen has plenty of storage space as well as a walkout patio to the backyard. Main level boasts a Master bedroom with a private bathroom as well as a second bedroom and bathroom. Fully finished basement with an additional rec/family room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom! Huge fenced back yard with a large storage shed and a dog run! Come see all of it's great features and what it has to offer for you!



Rent is $2,100.00/month. All utilities are the tenants responsibility.



Dogs allowed. Sorry, no cats.



Showings start immediately! Do not disturb the current tenants. To schedule a showing, you must call/text 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now!



