Centennial, CO
5536 S Danube Way
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 AM

5536 S Danube Way

5536 South Danube Way · No Longer Available
Location

5536 South Danube Way, Centennial, CO 80015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful quiet cul-de sac home in Jackson Farm subdivision located in Cherry Creek School District. As soon as you approach the home you will note the professionally installed front porch tile. When you walk into the home you will be amazed by the hard wood flooring throughout the main level with vaulted ceilings and large open spaces. As you advance past the formal dining room you will come to the large kitchen with tiled kitchen counter tops and the microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher that were recently replaced. Off of the family family room is the entrance to the back yard that has a large deck to view those gorgeous Colorado sunsets during family and friends BBQs. The upper level features a large master suite with 5 piece master bath. The basement has 2 bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and TV/Theater room. Roof replaced in 2018. The home has an easy commute to major highways, DTC, Cherry Creek State Park, DIA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 S Danube Way have any available units?
5536 S Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5536 S Danube Way have?
Some of 5536 S Danube Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 S Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
5536 S Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 S Danube Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 S Danube Way is pet friendly.
Does 5536 S Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 5536 S Danube Way offers parking.
Does 5536 S Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 S Danube Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 S Danube Way have a pool?
No, 5536 S Danube Way does not have a pool.
Does 5536 S Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 5536 S Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 S Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5536 S Danube Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 S Danube Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5536 S Danube Way does not have units with air conditioning.

