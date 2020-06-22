5536 S Danube Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful quiet cul-de sac home in Jackson Farm subdivision located in Cherry Creek School District. As soon as you approach the home you will note the professionally installed front porch tile. When you walk into the home you will be amazed by the hard wood flooring throughout the main level with vaulted ceilings and large open spaces. As you advance past the formal dining room you will come to the large kitchen with tiled kitchen counter tops and the microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher that were recently replaced. Off of the family family room is the entrance to the back yard that has a large deck to view those gorgeous Colorado sunsets during family and friends BBQs. The upper level features a large master suite with 5 piece master bath. The basement has 2 bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and TV/Theater room. Roof replaced in 2018. The home has an easy commute to major highways, DTC, Cherry Creek State Park, DIA