5484 S Dunkirk Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this wonderful 5 bed /3.5 bath property in Cherry Creek Schools. Upstairs includes the updated vaulted master suite with jetted tub, radiant heat floors, his and hers sinks and a large walk-in closet. The upstairs also includes 3 additional bedrooms. The main floor offers updated new carpet, appliances, granite tile countertops, eat-in area with vaulted ceiling and tons of natural light. Off the kitchen is a balcony for your morning coffee. Washer, dryer and Gas fireplace located on the main floor. 2 car attached garage. In the walkout basement there are 2 living areas along with a second gas fireplace, 1 bed and bath with a walk-out sliding door. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets considered. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.