5484 S Dunkirk Way
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

5484 S Dunkirk Way

5484 South Dunkirk Way · No Longer Available
Location

5484 South Dunkirk Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this wonderful 5 bed /3.5 bath property in Cherry Creek Schools. Upstairs includes the updated vaulted master suite with jetted tub, radiant heat floors, his and hers sinks and a large walk-in closet. The upstairs also includes 3 additional bedrooms. The main floor offers updated new carpet, appliances, granite tile countertops, eat-in area with vaulted ceiling and tons of natural light. Off the kitchen is a balcony for your morning coffee. Washer, dryer and Gas fireplace located on the main floor. 2 car attached garage. In the walkout basement there are 2 living areas along with a second gas fireplace, 1 bed and bath with a walk-out sliding door. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets considered. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have any available units?
5484 S Dunkirk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have?
Some of 5484 S Dunkirk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5484 S Dunkirk Way currently offering any rent specials?
5484 S Dunkirk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5484 S Dunkirk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5484 S Dunkirk Way is pet friendly.
Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way offer parking?
Yes, 5484 S Dunkirk Way offers parking.
Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5484 S Dunkirk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have a pool?
No, 5484 S Dunkirk Way does not have a pool.
Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have accessible units?
No, 5484 S Dunkirk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5484 S Dunkirk Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5484 S Dunkirk Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5484 S Dunkirk Way has units with air conditioning.

