All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 5163 S Netherland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5163 S Netherland Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 5:36 PM

5163 S Netherland Way

5163 South Netherland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5163 South Netherland Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Perfect 3 bed 3.5 bath Centennial single-family home in Parkview with additional bonus room and bath in the finished basement, perfect for your teen or in-laws. On the main level enjoy a beautiful eat-in kitchen, formal living room and family room with fireplace. Upstairs relax in your spacious master suite with modern bathroom alongside 2 bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom. Outside chill out on your partially covered multi-level deck perfect for entertaining with amazing mountain and sunset views and fenced yard! Cherry Creek Schools - Easy WALKING distance to Eagle Crest High School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, Timberline Elementary. No smoking. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer-term lease preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying & pasting: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5163 S Netherland Way have any available units?
5163 S Netherland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5163 S Netherland Way have?
Some of 5163 S Netherland Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5163 S Netherland Way currently offering any rent specials?
5163 S Netherland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5163 S Netherland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5163 S Netherland Way is pet friendly.
Does 5163 S Netherland Way offer parking?
No, 5163 S Netherland Way does not offer parking.
Does 5163 S Netherland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5163 S Netherland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5163 S Netherland Way have a pool?
Yes, 5163 S Netherland Way has a pool.
Does 5163 S Netherland Way have accessible units?
No, 5163 S Netherland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5163 S Netherland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5163 S Netherland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5163 S Netherland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5163 S Netherland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs