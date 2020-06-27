5163 S Netherland Way

Amenities

Perfect 3 bed 3.5 bath Centennial single-family home in Parkview with additional bonus room and bath in the finished basement, perfect for your teen or in-laws. On the main level enjoy a beautiful eat-in kitchen, formal living room and family room with fireplace. Upstairs relax in your spacious master suite with modern bathroom alongside 2 bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom. Outside chill out on your partially covered multi-level deck perfect for entertaining with amazing mountain and sunset views and fenced yard! Cherry Creek Schools - Easy WALKING distance to Eagle Crest High School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, Timberline Elementary. No smoking. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer-term lease preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying & pasting: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery