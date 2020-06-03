All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

3566 E. Fair Place

3566 East Fair Place · No Longer Available
Location

3566 East Fair Place, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Tri-Level Home in Bel-Aire! Wonderful Custom Deck for Quiet Evenings or Entertaining! - Spacious Tri-Level Home in Bel-Aire Community Offers over 2,200 SqFt. of Finished Living Space, and an Endless Backyard with Large Deck for Relaxing and Entertaining. Great Home Offers 4 Beds/2 Baths with a Custom Attached, Oversized Two Car Garage. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Flow Throughout Main Living Area, with Wood Burning Stove. Walk-Out Lower Level Features Bay Window and Tons of Open Space for a Den or Entertainment Room with Full Bathroom. Roof Top Patio over Garage just off Bedroom for a Unique Second Story Outdoor Space to Enjoy Cool Spring Evenings. Basement Level Features Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer Included), Extra Oversized Freezer, Living Area with Wood Burning Fireplace and 4th Bedroom. On-Demand Home Water. NO COOLING, only ceiling fans.

Quiet Neighborhood just South of Greenwood Village with EZ Access to University Blvd and I25.

Don't Hesitate this home will not Last Long!! Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 to schedule a showing today!

No Pets Please
No Smoking of any kind
Preferred credit score 620+, no criminal background, eviction history or negative rental history and income at least three times the monthly rent.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3566 E. Fair Place have any available units?
3566 E. Fair Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 3566 E. Fair Place have?
Some of 3566 E. Fair Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3566 E. Fair Place currently offering any rent specials?
3566 E. Fair Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 E. Fair Place pet-friendly?
No, 3566 E. Fair Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 3566 E. Fair Place offer parking?
Yes, 3566 E. Fair Place offers parking.
Does 3566 E. Fair Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3566 E. Fair Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 E. Fair Place have a pool?
No, 3566 E. Fair Place does not have a pool.
Does 3566 E. Fair Place have accessible units?
No, 3566 E. Fair Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 E. Fair Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3566 E. Fair Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3566 E. Fair Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3566 E. Fair Place does not have units with air conditioning.
