3566 E. Fair Place

Spacious Tri-Level Home in Bel-Aire! Wonderful Custom Deck for Quiet Evenings or Entertaining! - Spacious Tri-Level Home in Bel-Aire Community Offers over 2,200 SqFt. of Finished Living Space, and an Endless Backyard with Large Deck for Relaxing and Entertaining. Great Home Offers 4 Beds/2 Baths with a Custom Attached, Oversized Two Car Garage. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Flow Throughout Main Living Area, with Wood Burning Stove. Walk-Out Lower Level Features Bay Window and Tons of Open Space for a Den or Entertainment Room with Full Bathroom. Roof Top Patio over Garage just off Bedroom for a Unique Second Story Outdoor Space to Enjoy Cool Spring Evenings. Basement Level Features Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer Included), Extra Oversized Freezer, Living Area with Wood Burning Fireplace and 4th Bedroom. On-Demand Home Water. NO COOLING, only ceiling fans.



Quiet Neighborhood just South of Greenwood Village with EZ Access to University Blvd and I25.



Don't Hesitate this home will not Last Long!! Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Please

No Smoking of any kind

Preferred credit score 620+, no criminal background, eviction history or negative rental history and income at least three times the monthly rent.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



