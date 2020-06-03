2696 East Otero Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

This is a 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in a top-rate development. It features a large living and dining room, kitchen with full appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. It has newly installed carpet in the bedrooms and newly installed flooring and toilets in the bathrooms. The entire condo has been freshly painted. The living room has vinyl flooring. The balcony off of the living room faces the swimming pool. Parking is in a carport that is directly across from the unit.



(RLNE5407039)