Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:28 PM

2260 E Geddes Avenue

2260 East Geddes Avenue · (303) 796-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops. Just South of The Streets of Southglenn. It is the perfect location for shopping, schools and entertainment. Located by the play area. The area also has an indoor pool, tennis courts and club house. Walk-in closets and a large storage area make this a neat place to live. A/C will make this a comfortable home during the summer. .To learn more call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have any available units?
2260 E Geddes Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have?
Some of 2260 E Geddes Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 E Geddes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2260 E Geddes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 E Geddes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2260 E Geddes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue offer parking?
No, 2260 E Geddes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 E Geddes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2260 E Geddes Avenue has a pool.
Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2260 E Geddes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 E Geddes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 E Geddes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2260 E Geddes Avenue has units with air conditioning.
