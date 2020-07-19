All apartments in Centennial
20000 East Orchard Lane

20000 East Orchard Place · No Longer Available
Location

20000 East Orchard Place, Centennial, CO 80016
Greenfield

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in an upscale, quiet neighborhood just south of Orchard Rd. Walk to shops, restaurants, Goodson Recreation Center, Highline Canal trail and more. This home has great living space with three bedrooms up and one down. The basement is a walkout with a large sitting area as well as a large bedroom w/king bed and attached bathroom, shower only. The main floor has great space with two living areas, a updated kitchen and three bedrooms. The master is furnished with a king bed and bath attached , newly remodeled, shower only. The additional bedrooms are both queen beds with a full bath in between. The furnishings are comfortable with a covered patio off the den that leads to the kitchen, dining area and large main living space.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 20000 East Orchard Lane have any available units?
20000 East Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 20000 East Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20000 East Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20000 East Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 20000 East Orchard Lane offer parking?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20000 East Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20000 East Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20000 East Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20000 East Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20000 East Orchard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20000 East Orchard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
