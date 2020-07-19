20000 East Orchard Lane

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in an upscale, quiet neighborhood just south of Orchard Rd. Walk to shops, restaurants, Goodson Recreation Center, Highline Canal trail and more. This home has great living space with three bedrooms up and one down. The basement is a walkout with a large sitting area as well as a large bedroom w/king bed and attached bathroom, shower only. The main floor has great space with two living areas, a updated kitchen and three bedrooms. The master is furnished with a king bed and bath attached , newly remodeled, shower only. The additional bedrooms are both queen beds with a full bath in between. The furnishings are comfortable with a covered patio off the den that leads to the kitchen, dining area and large main living space.