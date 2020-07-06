19894 E Stanford Drive

Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 BR/4BA Home with Large Backyard & Finished Basement! Cherry Creek Schools! -

Beautifully Renovated 4 BR/4BA Home with New Laminate Flooring, New Carpet & New Paint Throughout. Upgrades and Updates Throughout this home are Practically Endless! Remodeled 5 Piece Master Bathroom with Walk-In Closet! Upgraded Kitchen with all New Granite Countertops, Custom 36" JK Cabinets, and Canned Lights Make for a Chef's Dream Kitchen! Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. Deck off Kitchen Faces West over Large Fenced Backyard for Breathtaking Sunsets. Finished Basement with Non-Conforming 4th Bedroom and Bath, Includes Custom Bar with Built-In Tap. Laundry Room on Main Level with W/D Hookups and Built-In Shelving for Storage, just off 2 Car Garage. Cherry Creek Schools!!!



Dogs & Cats Considered on a Case by Case Basis with $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (variable) and $25/month Per Pet. Convenient Location just off Quincy Avenue in the heart of Aurora. Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base, E-470, & Southlands Shopping Mall.



Trash Serviced Included!



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!



This Home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



