All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 19894 E Stanford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
19894 E Stanford Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

19894 E Stanford Drive

19894 East Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19894 East Stanford Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 4 BR/4BA Home with Large Backyard & Finished Basement! Cherry Creek Schools! -
Beautifully Renovated 4 BR/4BA Home with New Laminate Flooring, New Carpet & New Paint Throughout. Upgrades and Updates Throughout this home are Practically Endless! Remodeled 5 Piece Master Bathroom with Walk-In Closet! Upgraded Kitchen with all New Granite Countertops, Custom 36" JK Cabinets, and Canned Lights Make for a Chef's Dream Kitchen! Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. Deck off Kitchen Faces West over Large Fenced Backyard for Breathtaking Sunsets. Finished Basement with Non-Conforming 4th Bedroom and Bath, Includes Custom Bar with Built-In Tap. Laundry Room on Main Level with W/D Hookups and Built-In Shelving for Storage, just off 2 Car Garage. Cherry Creek Schools!!!

Dogs & Cats Considered on a Case by Case Basis with $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (variable) and $25/month Per Pet. Convenient Location just off Quincy Avenue in the heart of Aurora. Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base, E-470, & Southlands Shopping Mall.

Trash Serviced Included!

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!

This Home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.
Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

(RLNE5191635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19894 E Stanford Drive have any available units?
19894 E Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 19894 E Stanford Drive have?
Some of 19894 E Stanford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19894 E Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19894 E Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19894 E Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19894 E Stanford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19894 E Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19894 E Stanford Drive offers parking.
Does 19894 E Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19894 E Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19894 E Stanford Drive have a pool?
No, 19894 E Stanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19894 E Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 19894 E Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19894 E Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19894 E Stanford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19894 E Stanford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19894 E Stanford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs