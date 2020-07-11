All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 15 2019 at 8:43 AM

19797 East Geddes Drive

19797 East Geddes Place · No Longer Available
Location

19797 East Geddes Place, Centennial, CO 80016
Chapparal

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
tennis court
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
garage
media room
tennis court
This fully furnished executive home with awesome mountain views is an extraordinary find in a prime location within the sought-after Knolls community, situated on a quiet, well-manicured cul de sac, where you can walk/bike to restaurants and shops, while championship tennis courts are just steps from your door along with the forested, creekside Big Dry Creek Trail where more than 70 miles of continuous biking and walking paths begin. This smoke-free home perfectly showcases absolutely spectacular Rocky Mountain views spanning snowcapped 14,000-foot Mt. Evans to the Rampart Range - all from a large vaulted living room with grand piano. It also features an elegant executive office/library convertible to a 4th bedroom/guestroom and many upgrades including a beautifully renovated kitchen and bath, Pella windows and Anderson doors throughout, and a 2-car garage.

Within walking/biking distance are a large Whole Foods and upscale restaurants and bars on a charming town square with stylish boutiques, along with nearby sports fields and excellent Littleton schools. After a long day at the office, quality 18-hole golf, a large Lifetime Fitness Center and 24-Hour Fitness are a mile from home - and youre only 7-10 minutes from regional employment at The Denver Tech Center (AT&T, Oracle, etc.) while a fun 20-minute light rail ride into downtown Denver is a short 3.5 mile drive from your door.

Famous Red Rocks Amphitheater and mountain bike trails are just 15 min by car. Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone skiing are only 90 min w/Vail nearby, and NCAA hockey at the Univ. of Denver is just 15 min., while freeways direct to both the mountains and downtown are only 2 and 4 miles.

Enjoy sunrise and famous Colorado sunsets with awesome mountain views adjoining your spacious Master Suite with TV, cozy lounge area and recently renovated, dual-chamber master bathyour private sanctuary; two bedrooms with shared bath are a half-flight below on the spacious main level and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19797 East Geddes Drive have any available units?
19797 East Geddes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 19797 East Geddes Drive have?
Some of 19797 East Geddes Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19797 East Geddes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19797 East Geddes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19797 East Geddes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19797 East Geddes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 19797 East Geddes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19797 East Geddes Drive offers parking.
Does 19797 East Geddes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19797 East Geddes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19797 East Geddes Drive have a pool?
No, 19797 East Geddes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19797 East Geddes Drive have accessible units?
No, 19797 East Geddes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19797 East Geddes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19797 East Geddes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19797 East Geddes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19797 East Geddes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
