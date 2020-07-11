19797 East Geddes Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated 24hr gym tennis court clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities furnished range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym garage media room tennis court

This fully furnished executive home with awesome mountain views is an extraordinary find in a prime location within the sought-after Knolls community, situated on a quiet, well-manicured cul de sac, where you can walk/bike to restaurants and shops, while championship tennis courts are just steps from your door along with the forested, creekside Big Dry Creek Trail where more than 70 miles of continuous biking and walking paths begin. This smoke-free home perfectly showcases absolutely spectacular Rocky Mountain views spanning snowcapped 14,000-foot Mt. Evans to the Rampart Range - all from a large vaulted living room with grand piano. It also features an elegant executive office/library convertible to a 4th bedroom/guestroom and many upgrades including a beautifully renovated kitchen and bath, Pella windows and Anderson doors throughout, and a 2-car garage.



Within walking/biking distance are a large Whole Foods and upscale restaurants and bars on a charming town square with stylish boutiques, along with nearby sports fields and excellent Littleton schools. After a long day at the office, quality 18-hole golf, a large Lifetime Fitness Center and 24-Hour Fitness are a mile from home - and youre only 7-10 minutes from regional employment at The Denver Tech Center (AT&T, Oracle, etc.) while a fun 20-minute light rail ride into downtown Denver is a short 3.5 mile drive from your door.



Famous Red Rocks Amphitheater and mountain bike trails are just 15 min by car. Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone skiing are only 90 min w/Vail nearby, and NCAA hockey at the Univ. of Denver is just 15 min., while freeways direct to both the mountains and downtown are only 2 and 4 miles.



Enjoy sunrise and famous Colorado sunsets with awesome mountain views adjoining your spacious Master Suite with TV, cozy lounge area and recently renovated, dual-chamber master bathyour private sanctuary; two bedrooms with shared bath are a half-flight below on the spacious main level and