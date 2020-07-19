17266 E Prentice Drive

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! - This beautiful traditional style home sits on the edge of Centennial at smoky hill and Buckley! With stainless steel appliances, a community pool, and tennis courts, live in the lap of luxury! Within the Cherry Creek School District, you're right in-between Trails West and Indian Ridge elementary schools. Washer and Dryer included, come home and never want to leave, but if you do, Denver and I25 is less than a 10 minute drive, making both your commute and leisure trips as easy as can be.This home also has a huge backyard, so if it sounds right, call us today, as this listing won't last long!
