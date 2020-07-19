All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
17266 E Prentice Drive
17266 E Prentice Drive

17266 East Prentice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17266 East Prentice Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! - This beautiful traditional style home sits on the edge of Centennial at smoky hill and Buckley! With stainless steel appliances, a community pool, and tennis courts, live in the lap of luxury! Within the Cherry Creek School District, you're right in-between Trails West and Indian Ridge elementary schools. Washer and Dryer included, come home and never want to leave, but if you do, Denver and I25 is less than a 10 minute drive, making both your commute and leisure trips as easy as can be.This home also has a huge backyard, so if it sounds right, call us today, as this listing won't last long!

(RLNE4547277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17266 E Prentice Drive have any available units?
17266 E Prentice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 17266 E Prentice Drive have?
Some of 17266 E Prentice Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17266 E Prentice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17266 E Prentice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17266 E Prentice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17266 E Prentice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17266 E Prentice Drive offer parking?
No, 17266 E Prentice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17266 E Prentice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17266 E Prentice Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17266 E Prentice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17266 E Prentice Drive has a pool.
Does 17266 E Prentice Drive have accessible units?
No, 17266 E Prentice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17266 E Prentice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17266 E Prentice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17266 E Prentice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17266 E Prentice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
