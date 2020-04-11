All apartments in Centennial
15578 E Dorado Avenue

15578 East Dorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15578 East Dorado Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

Immaculate 5 bedroom plus a study, 3.5 bath two story with a finished basement. Beautiful home with wood floors located throughout main level located in Piney Creek with all appliances including washer/dryer and 3 car garage. A/C, sprinkler system, decorator paint, gas fireplace and professional landscaping, which will be maintained by owner. Cherry Creek Schools, walking distance to elementary, middle and high school. 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

