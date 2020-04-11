15578 E Dorado Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Immaculate 5 bedroom plus a study, 3.5 bath two story with a finished basement. Beautiful home with wood floors located throughout main level located in Piney Creek with all appliances including washer/dryer and 3 car garage. A/C, sprinkler system, decorator paint, gas fireplace and professional landscaping, which will be maintained by owner. Cherry Creek Schools, walking distance to elementary, middle and high school. 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext103