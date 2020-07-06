13573 E Longview Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

$2200.00 This Three Bed/Three Bath modern row-house has 2,713 Sq. Ft. with 1,824 Sq. Ft. finished plus a walk-out unfinished basement. Stately curb appeal in CC school 5 district. The floor-plan has the open concept with LR/DR/Kitchen flow that we all want to enjoy. High ceilings with tons of natural light, 2 car attached garage, 2 patios and more. This is a great unit and will not last! Call Jana at 720.766.2449 or Peaks to Plains Office 303.221.7772 ext 218 for more info or to schedule a showing. Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com, $50.00 per adult 18 years and older.