998 Coral Court.

Beautiful Castle Rock Home for rent! Enter this AMAZING Home to a Spacious Formal Living Room. Make your way through to the Cozy Family Room equipped with a wood burning fire place and lots of natural light! The Eat-In Kitchen with SS Appliances, is perfect for the Chef in all of us! Just off the kitchen is the Formal Dining Area, great for entertaining! AVOID SCAMS! Call me directly! seven 2 zero nine 5 1 two zero 0 six The strategically placed Powder Room completes the main floor of this GEM! Up stairs you'll find the Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Full Bath! Three other nice size bedrooms and a hall bath finish the second floor of this GREAT Home! Sliders off the eat-in kitchen lead to a stadium-size back yard with plenty of room to park all your toys! Pets are welcome! Come take a look! You won't be disappointed! Please do NOT fill out an application on line!, they will be handed out in person! Please do NOT fill out an application on line!, they will be handed out in person!