Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:40 AM

998 Coral Court

998 Coral Court · No Longer Available
Location

998 Coral Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful Castle Rock Home for rent! Enter this AMAZING Home to a Spacious Formal Living Room. Make your way through to the Cozy Family Room equipped with a wood burning fire place and lots of natural light! The Eat-In Kitchen with SS Appliances, is perfect for the Chef in all of us! Just off the kitchen is the Formal Dining Area, great for entertaining! AVOID SCAMS! Call me directly! seven 2 zero nine 5 1 two zero 0 six The strategically placed Powder Room completes the main floor of this GEM! Up stairs you'll find the Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Full Bath! Three other nice size bedrooms and a hall bath finish the second floor of this GREAT Home! Sliders off the eat-in kitchen lead to a stadium-size back yard with plenty of room to park all your toys! Pets are welcome! Come take a look! You won't be disappointed! Please do NOT fill out an application on line!, they will be handed out in person! Please do NOT fill out an application on line!, they will be handed out in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 998 Coral Court have any available units?
998 Coral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 998 Coral Court have?
Some of 998 Coral Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 998 Coral Court currently offering any rent specials?
998 Coral Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 Coral Court pet-friendly?
No, 998 Coral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 998 Coral Court offer parking?
No, 998 Coral Court does not offer parking.
Does 998 Coral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 998 Coral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 Coral Court have a pool?
Yes, 998 Coral Court has a pool.
Does 998 Coral Court have accessible units?
No, 998 Coral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 998 Coral Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 998 Coral Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 998 Coral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 998 Coral Court does not have units with air conditioning.

