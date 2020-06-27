All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 963 Mountain View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
963 Mountain View Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

963 Mountain View Dr

963 Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

963 Mountain View Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Evolve Real Estate: Tastefully updated house in Castle North available Now! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bd/3 bath ranch house located close to Downtown Castle Rock, parks, trails, and easy access to I25.
The main level has an open floor plan with spacious living room, cozy dining room with fireplace, and bright updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Three slider doors from dining and living room welcome you to professionally landscaped backyard with gorgeous large deck. Additionally, the main floor features Master bedroom with bathroom and two other bedrooms which share the full bath.
The basement is nicely finished with large family room, two bedrooms(one of them is none conforming) full bathroom, storage, and laundry room.
Also, this exclusive house has two cars attached garage and RV storage space.

Pets are ok up to 2, sorry no cats. Please inquire about additional fees/deposits.

To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a private showing, please text or email.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5111047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Mountain View Dr have any available units?
963 Mountain View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 963 Mountain View Dr have?
Some of 963 Mountain View Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Mountain View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
963 Mountain View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Mountain View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Mountain View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 963 Mountain View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 963 Mountain View Dr offers parking.
Does 963 Mountain View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Mountain View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Mountain View Dr have a pool?
No, 963 Mountain View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 963 Mountain View Dr have accessible units?
No, 963 Mountain View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Mountain View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Mountain View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Mountain View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Mountain View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs