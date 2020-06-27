963 Mountain View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Evolve Real Estate: Tastefully updated house in Castle North available Now! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bd/3 bath ranch house located close to Downtown Castle Rock, parks, trails, and easy access to I25.

The main level has an open floor plan with spacious living room, cozy dining room with fireplace, and bright updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Three slider doors from dining and living room welcome you to professionally landscaped backyard with gorgeous large deck. Additionally, the main floor features Master bedroom with bathroom and two other bedrooms which share the full bath.

The basement is nicely finished with large family room, two bedrooms(one of them is none conforming) full bathroom, storage, and laundry room.

Also, this exclusive house has two cars attached garage and RV storage space.



Pets are ok up to 2, sorry no cats. Please inquire about additional fees/deposits.



(RLNE5111047)