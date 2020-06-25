All apartments in Castle Rock
940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103

940 East Plum Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

940 East Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed/2 Bath, 1284 Sqft - 940 Plum Creek Pkwy - Available now! Charming 2 bed/2 bath condo in Castle Rock's Plum Creek area conveniently located near downtown Castle Rock with quick access to I-25. Includes a detached 1-car garage to keep the snow off your vehicle in the winter. Other features include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, family room, ding area, covered patio, storage closet, central heat & air, side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, granite counters, washer, dryer, and more. No pets allowed due to HOA requirements. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,400
Application Fee: $50
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have any available units?
940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have?
Some of 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
