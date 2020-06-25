940 E Plum Creek Pkwy Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed/2 Bath, 1284 Sqft - 940 Plum Creek Pkwy - Available now! Charming 2 bed/2 bath condo in Castle Rock's Plum Creek area conveniently located near downtown Castle Rock with quick access to I-25. Includes a detached 1-car garage to keep the snow off your vehicle in the winter. Other features include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, family room, ding area, covered patio, storage closet, central heat & air, side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, granite counters, washer, dryer, and more. No pets allowed due to HOA requirements. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,400

Application Fee: $50

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108577)