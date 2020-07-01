920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106

Amenities

Ranch style condo, end unit and backs to open space, two master suites with walk out balcony, spacious walk-in closets, washer and dryer, kitchen with double stainless steel sink, GE appliances, large pantry, high efficiency gas fireplace, raised tile hearth, one car attached garage with another space in front of unit, glass top stove, living room, luxurious wall to wall carpet with heavy pad, dual glazed, energy efficient windows and sliding glass door, built-in T.V. Shelves, double sink vanity, breakfast bar, tile floor entryway, high ceilings, ceiling fan, laundry room. Douglas County Schools, golf community. Call Eddie with For Rent By Owner, Inc. at 303-688-5799 to view this property.