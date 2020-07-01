All apartments in Castle Rock
920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106

920 East Plum Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

920 East Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Ranch style condo, end unit and backs to open space, two master suites with walk out balcony, spacious walk-in closets, washer and dryer, kitchen with double stainless steel sink, GE appliances, large pantry, high efficiency gas fireplace, raised tile hearth, one car attached garage with another space in front of unit, glass top stove, living room, luxurious wall to wall carpet with heavy pad, dual glazed, energy efficient windows and sliding glass door, built-in T.V. Shelves, double sink vanity, breakfast bar, tile floor entryway, high ceilings, ceiling fan, laundry room. Douglas County Schools, golf community. Call Eddie with For Rent By Owner, Inc. at 303-688-5799 to view this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have any available units?
920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have?
Some of 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 currently offering any rent specials?
920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 pet-friendly?
No, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 offer parking?
Yes, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 offers parking.
Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have a pool?
No, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 does not have a pool.
Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have accessible units?
No, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Plum Creek Pkwy, #106 does not have units with air conditioning.

