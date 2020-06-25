All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

911 South Street

911 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 South Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is ready to occupy! Over 1300 finished sq ft on two levels plus a tuck under 1 car garage. Main floor houses the living room, dining area and kitchen plus 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Lower level consists of another bedroom with adjoining half bathroom, cozy family room with fireplace and laundry area. Owner is okay with 1 small to medium dog with additional deposit.

Great location, short bike ride to charming old town Castle Rock and 10 minutes to I-25 for easy access to the Denver Tech Center or Colorado Springs.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us at 303-688-3702 to set you showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 South Street have any available units?
911 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 911 South Street have?
Some of 911 South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 911 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 South Street offers parking.
Does 911 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 South Street have a pool?
No, 911 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 South Street have accessible units?
No, 911 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.

