911 South Street

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is ready to occupy! Over 1300 finished sq ft on two levels plus a tuck under 1 car garage. Main floor houses the living room, dining area and kitchen plus 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Lower level consists of another bedroom with adjoining half bathroom, cozy family room with fireplace and laundry area. Owner is okay with 1 small to medium dog with additional deposit.



Great location, short bike ride to charming old town Castle Rock and 10 minutes to I-25 for easy access to the Denver Tech Center or Colorado Springs.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us at 303-688-3702 to set you showing!