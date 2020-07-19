All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

875 McMurdo Cir.

875 Mcmurdo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

875 Mcmurdo Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castle Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
875 McMurdo Cir. Available 08/01/19 New build 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Terrain - Built in 2016 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Terrain. Office, and loft, 3 car tandem garage, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, large patio, unfinished basement.
Some dogs allowed $50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit. Please call from 9am - 6pm only. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2779413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 McMurdo Cir. have any available units?
875 McMurdo Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 875 McMurdo Cir. have?
Some of 875 McMurdo Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 McMurdo Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
875 McMurdo Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 McMurdo Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 McMurdo Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 875 McMurdo Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 875 McMurdo Cir. offers parking.
Does 875 McMurdo Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 McMurdo Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 McMurdo Cir. have a pool?
No, 875 McMurdo Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 875 McMurdo Cir. have accessible units?
No, 875 McMurdo Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 875 McMurdo Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 McMurdo Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 875 McMurdo Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 875 McMurdo Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
