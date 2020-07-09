Amenities

8132 El Jebel Loop Available 07/01/20 Timeless Appeal! - Come discover this newer community halfway between Castle Rock and Parker w/trails galore all around*Classic layout with hardwoods on the entire main level*kitchen features maple cabs, granite counters with deep composite sink, pantry, and GE stainless steel appliances*dining space walks out to large patio and perfect size yard*expansive great room*upstairs has 4 bedrooms + laundry closet*master has large walk-in closet*cool basement features open home theater, bar w/stainless steel subway tiles, 5th bedroom or office, and modern 3/4 bath*3 car garage gives you space for all your toys*community center offers resort-style pools and 3 tennis courts*A/C*washer/dryer NOT INCLUDED*minimum 1 year lease*available July 1*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*deposit is one months rent*large dogs only no cats**$400 pet deposit/pet and all refundable*HOA fees and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.



