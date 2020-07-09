All apartments in Castle Rock
8132 El Jebel Loop

Location

8132 El Jebel Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Liberty Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
8132 El Jebel Loop Available 07/01/20 Timeless Appeal! - Come discover this newer community halfway between Castle Rock and Parker w/trails galore all around*Classic layout with hardwoods on the entire main level*kitchen features maple cabs, granite counters with deep composite sink, pantry, and GE stainless steel appliances*dining space walks out to large patio and perfect size yard*expansive great room*upstairs has 4 bedrooms + laundry closet*master has large walk-in closet*cool basement features open home theater, bar w/stainless steel subway tiles, 5th bedroom or office, and modern 3/4 bath*3 car garage gives you space for all your toys*community center offers resort-style pools and 3 tennis courts*A/C*washer/dryer NOT INCLUDED*minimum 1 year lease*available July 1*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*deposit is one months rent*large dogs only no cats**$400 pet deposit/pet and all refundable*HOA fees and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5795053)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8132 El Jebel Loop have any available units?
8132 El Jebel Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 8132 El Jebel Loop have?
Some of 8132 El Jebel Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8132 El Jebel Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8132 El Jebel Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8132 El Jebel Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 8132 El Jebel Loop is pet friendly.
Does 8132 El Jebel Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8132 El Jebel Loop offers parking.
Does 8132 El Jebel Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8132 El Jebel Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8132 El Jebel Loop have a pool?
Yes, 8132 El Jebel Loop has a pool.
Does 8132 El Jebel Loop have accessible units?
No, 8132 El Jebel Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8132 El Jebel Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8132 El Jebel Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8132 El Jebel Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8132 El Jebel Loop has units with air conditioning.

