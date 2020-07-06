All apartments in Castle Rock
808 Parkview Pl

808 Park View Pl · No Longer Available
Location

808 Park View Pl, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Furnished Corporate short term rental 1+ month lease. Private garden level duplex. House is fully furnished. Bright, open garden level duplex home with private entrance and private patio/yard. Spacious open concept living room and kitchen with large master bedroom and walk in closet, and large second bedroom with walk in closet as well! Washer /dryer in unit and updated bathroom. New laminate flooring and brand new carpet put in. Amazing location!- Walk to Castle Rock hike, park, bike path, 3 minutes to I-25, groceries, downtown CR and restaurants! Flat rate of $150/month covers all utilities/ Internet/TV/yard and snow removal. Dogs may be considered, extra pet fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Parkview Pl have any available units?
808 Parkview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 808 Parkview Pl have?
Some of 808 Parkview Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Parkview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
808 Parkview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Parkview Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Parkview Pl is pet friendly.
Does 808 Parkview Pl offer parking?
No, 808 Parkview Pl does not offer parking.
Does 808 Parkview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Parkview Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Parkview Pl have a pool?
No, 808 Parkview Pl does not have a pool.
Does 808 Parkview Pl have accessible units?
No, 808 Parkview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Parkview Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Parkview Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Parkview Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Parkview Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

