808 Parkview Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Furnished Corporate short term rental 1+ month lease. Private garden level duplex. House is fully furnished. Bright, open garden level duplex home with private entrance and private patio/yard. Spacious open concept living room and kitchen with large master bedroom and walk in closet, and large second bedroom with walk in closet as well! Washer /dryer in unit and updated bathroom. New laminate flooring and brand new carpet put in. Amazing location!- Walk to Castle Rock hike, park, bike path, 3 minutes to I-25, groceries, downtown CR and restaurants! Flat rate of $150/month covers all utilities/ Internet/TV/yard and snow removal. Dogs may be considered, extra pet fees may apply.