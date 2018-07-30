All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:54 PM

765 Canyon Dr

765 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

765 Canyon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Updated Castle Rock condo in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful mountain and "The Rock" views!  Bright with lots of natural light, wood burning fireplace, and spacious rooms. Lovely tile work in the updated bathrooms.  Washer & dryer and Air Conditioner included. Covered one car garage included.

Patio backs up to Rock Park with spectacular views of the Castle Rock, hiking trails and wildlife right from your living room windows! Walk to downtown Castle Rock for great restaurants, bars, coffee shops and shopping. Convenient location to grocery, recreation centers, parks, and tons of trails! Easy commute anywhere with quick access to I-25. 

Available for move-in May 2nd!

Pets negotiable.

A $120 flat monthly utility charge covers, water, sewer, trash and common maintenance.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Canyon Dr have any available units?
765 Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 765 Canyon Dr have?
Some of 765 Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
765 Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 765 Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 765 Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 765 Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 765 Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 765 Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 765 Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 765 Canyon Dr has units with air conditioning.

