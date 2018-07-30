765 Canyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Updated Castle Rock condo in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful mountain and "The Rock" views! Bright with lots of natural light, wood burning fireplace, and spacious rooms. Lovely tile work in the updated bathrooms. Washer & dryer and Air Conditioner included. Covered one car garage included.



Patio backs up to Rock Park with spectacular views of the Castle Rock, hiking trails and wildlife right from your living room windows! Walk to downtown Castle Rock for great restaurants, bars, coffee shops and shopping. Convenient location to grocery, recreation centers, parks, and tons of trails! Easy commute anywhere with quick access to I-25.



Available for move-in May 2nd!



Pets negotiable.



A $120 flat monthly utility charge covers, water, sewer, trash and common maintenance.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.