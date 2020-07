Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

759 Canyon Dr. Available 07/03/19 1 bed 1 bath condo that looks out on the rock - 1 bed 2nd story condo with detached 1 car garage. Washer/Dryer in unit, a/c, balcony, fireplace, and mountain views. No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.

Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3390185)