All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 7470 Grady Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
7470 Grady Circle
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

7470 Grady Circle

7470 Grady Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7470 Grady Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Liberty Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom former model home located in Castle Oaks/Cobblestone Ranch! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances and extended backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, 8 foot doors, crown molding in the extended master bedroom with built ins in the closets, custom tile in master bath! Plus a sunroom! Enjoy the finished basement, convenient second floor laundry room and extended landing with the extra window. Last but not lease, this home features a large, private backyard yard that is perfect for entertaining, you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7470 Grady Circle have any available units?
7470 Grady Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 7470 Grady Circle have?
Some of 7470 Grady Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7470 Grady Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7470 Grady Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7470 Grady Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7470 Grady Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7470 Grady Circle offer parking?
No, 7470 Grady Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7470 Grady Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7470 Grady Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7470 Grady Circle have a pool?
No, 7470 Grady Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7470 Grady Circle have accessible units?
No, 7470 Grady Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7470 Grady Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7470 Grady Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7470 Grady Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7470 Grady Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs