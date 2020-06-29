7470 Grady Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom former model home located in Castle Oaks/Cobblestone Ranch! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances and extended backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, 8 foot doors, crown molding in the extended master bedroom with built ins in the closets, custom tile in master bath! Plus a sunroom! Enjoy the finished basement, convenient second floor laundry room and extended landing with the extra window. Last but not lease, this home features a large, private backyard yard that is perfect for entertaining, you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

