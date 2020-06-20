All apartments in Castle Rock
729 Canyon Dr

729 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 Canyon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 2 bedroom Condo with hardwood floors, fresh paint, large open floor plan including detached garage and reserved parking. New carpet, great storage, INCREDIBLE VIEWS and just steps to trails and parks. Also features A/C, Washer, Dryer. New Appliances. Available Right Away.

Pet Friendly. No Smoking. Water, Sewer, Trash included with rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Detached Garage, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Canyon Dr have any available units?
729 Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 729 Canyon Dr have?
Some of 729 Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
729 Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 729 Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 729 Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 729 Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 729 Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 729 Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 729 Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 Canyon Dr has units with air conditioning.
