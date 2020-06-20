729 Canyon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 2 bedroom Condo with hardwood floors, fresh paint, large open floor plan including detached garage and reserved parking. New carpet, great storage, INCREDIBLE VIEWS and just steps to trails and parks. Also features A/C, Washer, Dryer. New Appliances. Available Right Away.



Pet Friendly. No Smoking. Water, Sewer, Trash included with rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: A/C, Detached Garage, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces, Washer, Dryer