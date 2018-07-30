All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6997 Tremolite Drive

6997 Tremolite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6997 Tremolite Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Maher Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
Executive 4 bedroom 4-1/2 bath home (5,508 square foot with 2,637 sf in unfinished basement) on a Â¾ acre premier lot, backing to open space with incredible mountain views in the Puma Ridge subdivision of Castle Rock. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, all bedrooms and upstairs loft. Amazing Master suite with adjacent bonus room which could be used as an additional office, exercise room or nursery. Coffee bar with wine fridge, sitting area, fireplace and a large deck off the master. Incredible and luxurious 5 piece master bath with fireplace. Extra large Master closet with built-ins! Laundry room on both levels. Formal Living and Dining rooms with access to outside decks and patios on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles!! Includes high end appliances, two dishwashers, walk in pantry, two sinks, wine fridge and a large island. Beautiful and inviting executive study with hardwood floors, full wainscot paneling and built-ins. Outdoor areas to enjoy nature and the views include a front courtyard, a covered wrap around porch and a back deck. The home has a large unfinished basement and an oversized garage that can fit up to 6 cars. Douglas County schools. Close to the Denver Tech Center and minutes to restaurants, shopping, hiking, trails and parks! $6,500/month.

Call Eddie with FRBO at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 (cell) for a private viewing. Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6997 Tremolite Drive have any available units?
6997 Tremolite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 6997 Tremolite Drive have?
Some of 6997 Tremolite Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6997 Tremolite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6997 Tremolite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6997 Tremolite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6997 Tremolite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 6997 Tremolite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6997 Tremolite Drive offers parking.
Does 6997 Tremolite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6997 Tremolite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6997 Tremolite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6997 Tremolite Drive has a pool.
Does 6997 Tremolite Drive have accessible units?
No, 6997 Tremolite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6997 Tremolite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6997 Tremolite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6997 Tremolite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6997 Tremolite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

