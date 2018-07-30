6997 Tremolite Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym on-site laundry pool garage internet access

Executive 4 bedroom 4-1/2 bath home (5,508 square foot with 2,637 sf in unfinished basement) on a Â¾ acre premier lot, backing to open space with incredible mountain views in the Puma Ridge subdivision of Castle Rock. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, all bedrooms and upstairs loft. Amazing Master suite with adjacent bonus room which could be used as an additional office, exercise room or nursery. Coffee bar with wine fridge, sitting area, fireplace and a large deck off the master. Incredible and luxurious 5 piece master bath with fireplace. Extra large Master closet with built-ins! Laundry room on both levels. Formal Living and Dining rooms with access to outside decks and patios on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles!! Includes high end appliances, two dishwashers, walk in pantry, two sinks, wine fridge and a large island. Beautiful and inviting executive study with hardwood floors, full wainscot paneling and built-ins. Outdoor areas to enjoy nature and the views include a front courtyard, a covered wrap around porch and a back deck. The home has a large unfinished basement and an oversized garage that can fit up to 6 cars. Douglas County schools. Close to the Denver Tech Center and minutes to restaurants, shopping, hiking, trails and parks! $6,500/month.



Call Eddie with FRBO at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 (cell) for a private viewing. Won't last long!!