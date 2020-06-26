5835 Echo Park Circle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This open floor plan ranch with full unfinished basement has approximately 1700 finished sq ft. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with the 2 car garage. The 2 secondary bedrooms are located up front with the large gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room located to the rear of the house along with the master suite which has a huge walk in closet. Extras include A\C and a full size washer and dryer. Pet friendly, will accept up to 2 pets, cats or small to medium dogs.



Located in Crystal Valley, 10 minutes to I-25 or charming downtown Castle Rock. This property is professionally managed. Please call or email us to set your showing!