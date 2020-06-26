All apartments in Castle Rock
5835 Echo Park Circle

5835 Echo Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5835 Echo Park Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This open floor plan ranch with full unfinished basement has approximately 1700 finished sq ft. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with the 2 car garage. The 2 secondary bedrooms are located up front with the large gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room located to the rear of the house along with the master suite which has a huge walk in closet. Extras include A\C and a full size washer and dryer. Pet friendly, will accept up to 2 pets, cats or small to medium dogs.

Located in Crystal Valley, 10 minutes to I-25 or charming downtown Castle Rock. This property is professionally managed. Please call or email us to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5835 Echo Park Circle have any available units?
5835 Echo Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Echo Park Circle have?
Some of 5835 Echo Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Echo Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Echo Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Echo Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 Echo Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5835 Echo Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Echo Park Circle offers parking.
Does 5835 Echo Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5835 Echo Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Echo Park Circle have a pool?
No, 5835 Echo Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Echo Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 5835 Echo Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Echo Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5835 Echo Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

