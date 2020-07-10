All apartments in Castle Rock
5768 Raleigh Circle

5768 Raleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5768 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with open concept floor plan. On the main level is the bright living, dining, and kitchen along with a half bath. The master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet and en suite is located on the upper level along with two more bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Two car attached garage and private yard with deck. Located in the highly rated Douglas County School District with easy access to local parks.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5768 Raleigh Circle have any available units?
5768 Raleigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5768 Raleigh Circle have?
Some of 5768 Raleigh Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5768 Raleigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5768 Raleigh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5768 Raleigh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5768 Raleigh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5768 Raleigh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5768 Raleigh Circle offers parking.
Does 5768 Raleigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5768 Raleigh Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5768 Raleigh Circle have a pool?
No, 5768 Raleigh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5768 Raleigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 5768 Raleigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5768 Raleigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5768 Raleigh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5768 Raleigh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5768 Raleigh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

