5768 Raleigh Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with open concept floor plan. On the main level is the bright living, dining, and kitchen along with a half bath. The master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet and en suite is located on the upper level along with two more bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Two car attached garage and private yard with deck. Located in the highly rated Douglas County School District with easy access to local parks.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.