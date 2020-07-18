5659 Raleigh Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage internet access

Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious kitchen will upgraded stainless steel appliances. Fenced in back yard that backs up to open space. Two car attached garage with lots of storage, Powder room on the main floor. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Huge master suite with walk in closets and a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with another bathroom on the second floor. Beautiful window coverings with new light fixtures. Entire property has been freshly painted. Washer/dryer included. Close to Flagstone Elementary School and Mesa Middle School in Douglas County. For a private viewing please contact Eddie Ellington, Agent at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!