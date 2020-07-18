All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
5659 Raleigh Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5659 Raleigh Circle

5659 Raleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Castle Rock
Location

5659 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious kitchen will upgraded stainless steel appliances. Fenced in back yard that backs up to open space. Two car attached garage with lots of storage, Powder room on the main floor. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Huge master suite with walk in closets and a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with another bathroom on the second floor. Beautiful window coverings with new light fixtures. Entire property has been freshly painted. Washer/dryer included. Close to Flagstone Elementary School and Mesa Middle School in Douglas County. For a private viewing please contact Eddie Ellington, Agent at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5659 Raleigh Circle have any available units?
5659 Raleigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5659 Raleigh Circle have?
Some of 5659 Raleigh Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5659 Raleigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5659 Raleigh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5659 Raleigh Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5659 Raleigh Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 5659 Raleigh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5659 Raleigh Circle offers parking.
Does 5659 Raleigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5659 Raleigh Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5659 Raleigh Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5659 Raleigh Circle has a pool.
Does 5659 Raleigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 5659 Raleigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5659 Raleigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5659 Raleigh Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5659 Raleigh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5659 Raleigh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
