5653 Raleigh Cir.
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:06 AM

5653 Raleigh Cir.

5653 Raleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5653 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful two story home in Castlewood Ranch in Castle Rock for rent! This three bedroom home has over 1,595 square feet of living space, with a two car attached garage. Spacious living room has great views of the open space. Kitchen has upgraded appliances and new cabinets. Lots of storage, pantry, and closets. Kitchen leads to a nice patio and enclosed backyard for barbecuing. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Huge master suite with walk in closet and a five piece bath. Quiet and private and backs up to open space. Washer/dryer included. Close to elementary school, Mesa Middle School and Douglas County High School. Near parks and walking trails and shopping. Only ten minutes to I-25 and 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center, For a private showing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 720-838-6714 (cell), )or 303-663-0000 office. Won't last long! Immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have any available units?
5653 Raleigh Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have?
Some of 5653 Raleigh Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5653 Raleigh Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
5653 Raleigh Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5653 Raleigh Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 5653 Raleigh Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 5653 Raleigh Cir. offers parking.
Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5653 Raleigh Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 5653 Raleigh Cir. has a pool.
Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have accessible units?
No, 5653 Raleigh Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5653 Raleigh Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5653 Raleigh Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5653 Raleigh Cir. has units with air conditioning.
