5653 Raleigh Cir.

Beautiful two story home in Castlewood Ranch in Castle Rock for rent! This three bedroom home has over 1,595 square feet of living space, with a two car attached garage. Spacious living room has great views of the open space. Kitchen has upgraded appliances and new cabinets. Lots of storage, pantry, and closets. Kitchen leads to a nice patio and enclosed backyard for barbecuing. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Huge master suite with walk in closet and a five piece bath. Quiet and private and backs up to open space. Washer/dryer included. Close to elementary school, Mesa Middle School and Douglas County High School. Near parks and walking trails and shopping. Only ten minutes to I-25 and 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center, For a private showing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 720-838-6714 (cell), )or 303-663-0000 office. Won't last long! Immediate occupancy!