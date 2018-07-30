All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

552 Hanging Rock Pl

552 Hanging Rock Place · No Longer Available
Location

552 Hanging Rock Place, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1933 Sqft - 552 Hanging Rock PL - Available now! This unit is amazing but lets start with the view! Sweeping views for the mountains, "The Rock" that is Castle Rock's namesake, Pike's Peak and the Sleeping Indian. Walking inside you're greeted by a main level with a family room, formal dining room, gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen including all stainless appliances and corian counters, a laundry room complete with washer & dryer, and a powder bathroom. Off of the main level is a 2-car garage as well as a patio area in addition to the front porch/sitting area. Upstairs is the master retreat which has a 3-way gas fireplace, 5-piece bathroom, his & her walk-in closets, a large loft, additional spare bedroom and spare bathroom. If that wasn't enough, there is a large unfinished basement perfect for additional storage or flex space. Water, sewer and trash services are included with rent. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management.

Security Deposit : $2,150
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have any available units?
552 Hanging Rock Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have?
Some of 552 Hanging Rock Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Hanging Rock Pl currently offering any rent specials?
552 Hanging Rock Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Hanging Rock Pl pet-friendly?
No, 552 Hanging Rock Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl offer parking?
Yes, 552 Hanging Rock Pl offers parking.
Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Hanging Rock Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have a pool?
No, 552 Hanging Rock Pl does not have a pool.
Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have accessible units?
No, 552 Hanging Rock Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Hanging Rock Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 552 Hanging Rock Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 Hanging Rock Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
