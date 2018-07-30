Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1933 Sqft - 552 Hanging Rock PL - Available now! This unit is amazing but lets start with the view! Sweeping views for the mountains, "The Rock" that is Castle Rock's namesake, Pike's Peak and the Sleeping Indian. Walking inside you're greeted by a main level with a family room, formal dining room, gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen including all stainless appliances and corian counters, a laundry room complete with washer & dryer, and a powder bathroom. Off of the main level is a 2-car garage as well as a patio area in addition to the front porch/sitting area. Upstairs is the master retreat which has a 3-way gas fireplace, 5-piece bathroom, his & her walk-in closets, a large loft, additional spare bedroom and spare bathroom. If that wasn't enough, there is a large unfinished basement perfect for additional storage or flex space. Water, sewer and trash services are included with rent. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,150

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



