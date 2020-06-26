5519 Burlington Drive

Amenities

Start your New Years out in this Founders Village in Castle Rock single family home!. - Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home available Now.



This comfortable two-story, 3 bedroom+ loft/ 3 bathroom home sits in the sweet town of Castle Rock in the Founders Village community and Douglas County school district. In addition to the 3 bedrooms & loft, the home offers surround sound in both the family room & Master bedroom! For those cold winter days, you can warm up by the fireplace. No matter what the season is you will enjoy coming home to your open kitchen with a warm, modern touch. The kitchen bodes new stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, glass tile back splash and room for a island. As you head upstairs, you will be pleased with the stunning built in bookshelves that compliment the loft area, making it the perfect spot for a reading space, office space, rec room or anything in between. When you enter the master bedroom, you will be greeted by the natural lighting, which is complimented by one of the several ceiling fans the home offers for your comfort. If you are looking for storage space, you have it! The backyard includes storage shed in addition to the large two-car garage which offers extra storage. To top it off, this home features a large fenced yard & patio and is dog friendly

( No Cats) ! Dont forget the amenities including nearby parks and community pool. Your new home awaits!

-Available July 1, 2019

-Pet policy - Dogs no more than 2 medium to small - Sorry NO CATS

-West-Facing

-Loft in addition to 3 beds

-Large 2-Car Garage



