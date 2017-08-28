5311 East Prescott Avenue

Amenities

** Lease end date through 07/29/2019. With longer options available! **



Lovely home located in Villages at Castle Rock has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a total of 1,763 square feet of living space!



The master bedroom includes 2 large closets and a 4-piece master bath. It has a full living room with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and a dining room. Additional features include ceiling fans and washer and dryer in unit. This wonderful home has an unfinished basement, great for extra storage. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck of the fenced-in yard or spend quality time at the community pool and clubhouse! Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Nearby schools include Rock Ridge Elementary School, Flagstone Elementary School and Faith Lutheran Church. The closest grocery store is King Soopers.



Pets allowed upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



