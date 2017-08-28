All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5311 East Prescott Avenue

5311 East Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5311 East Prescott Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** Lease end date through 07/29/2019. With longer options available! **

Lovely home located in Villages at Castle Rock has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a total of 1,763 square feet of living space!

The master bedroom includes 2 large closets and a 4-piece master bath. It has a full living room with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and a dining room. Additional features include ceiling fans and washer and dryer in unit. This wonderful home has an unfinished basement, great for extra storage. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck of the fenced-in yard or spend quality time at the community pool and clubhouse! Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Nearby schools include Rock Ridge Elementary School, Flagstone Elementary School and Faith Lutheran Church. The closest grocery store is King Soopers.

Pets allowed upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

** Lease end date through 07/29/2019. With longer options available! **

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have any available units?
5311 East Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 5311 East Prescott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 East Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5311 East Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 East Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 East Prescott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5311 East Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 East Prescott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5311 East Prescott Avenue has a pool.
Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5311 East Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5311 East Prescott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 East Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5311 East Prescott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

